Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.70-3.75 for the period. Prologis also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.70-3.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.20. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.87.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

