Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

PTI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.67.

PTI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 21,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,839. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 61,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 362,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 95,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

