Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pulmatrix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

PULM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,589. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 107.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 492,090 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

