PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million.

Shares of PBAM opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

