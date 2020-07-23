Refereum Market Cap Reaches $2.20 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Gate.io and IDEX. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $199,981.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.01926145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00083722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00192308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00120013 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Upbit, Gate.io, Bibox, Bittrex, DDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.