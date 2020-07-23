Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.26-1.29 EPS.

NYSE REXR opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.