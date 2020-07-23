RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%.
Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $10.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,321. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLI. B. Riley lifted their price target on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
