RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $10.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,321. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLI. B. Riley lifted their price target on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $109,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.