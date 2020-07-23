RMR Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.

RMR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 78.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 85.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect RMR Group to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Get RMR Group alerts:

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.35. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $50.31.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.