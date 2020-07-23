Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 140.20% and a negative net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 81.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $33,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

