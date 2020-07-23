Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,576. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 1.77. Rogers has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $198.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rogers news, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $32,174.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,687.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $47,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rogers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 936,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,438,000 after buying an additional 444,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,795,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 48.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 468,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,282,000 after buying an additional 152,052 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,991,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,583,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

