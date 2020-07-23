salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Boosted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.86. The stock had a trading volume of 118,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,319. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.56. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82. The company has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,049.22, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,988,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,867,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 646,861 shares of company stock valued at $117,569,279. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.