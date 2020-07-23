SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 21st

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 50.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG remained flat at $$14.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.37.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

