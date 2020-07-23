Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,787 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 159,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 369,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 223,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 314,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,136. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

