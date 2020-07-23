Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 5.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 272,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

