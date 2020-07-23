Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,526 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,134. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

