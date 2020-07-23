Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Cut by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 420,666 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,986. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34.

