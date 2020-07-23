Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,776 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,966,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after purchasing an additional 913,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,797,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,331,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,446,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.80. 80,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,029. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

