Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $7.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

SELB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 20,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 161,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,574. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

