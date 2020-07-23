Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Maxim Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price lifted by Maxim Group from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point raised their target price on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Signature Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.54.

Signature Bank stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.68. 7,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,961. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.45.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $53,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 57.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 362,268 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 149.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 169,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 70.6% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 245,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 101,594 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

