SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.63 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 36,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.61. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.