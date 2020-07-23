Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOLY. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Soliton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soliton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Soliton stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. 11,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,432. Soliton has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $129.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Soliton will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc acquired 120,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $999,992.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Soliton by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Soliton by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Soliton by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Soliton during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

