SpaceChain Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1,376.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and EXX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, HitBTC, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

