SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,325,000 after buying an additional 9,499,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,800,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after buying an additional 634,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,670,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 69,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,468. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17.

