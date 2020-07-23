SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

