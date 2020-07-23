SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Transform Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 116,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 39,085 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 74,068 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,889. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.