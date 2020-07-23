SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Boosted by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SPYG stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.28. 119,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

