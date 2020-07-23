SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Aperimus Capital LLC

Aperimus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 41.4% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aperimus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $86,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,369 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 895,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,488,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $339.31. 141,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,585. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.21 and its 200 day moving average is $322.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.