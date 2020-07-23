Sphere (SPHR) Price Tops $0.0483 on Top Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a market cap of $603,494.67 and approximately $3,011.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,658.78 or 1.01278384 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001052 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00163622 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000110 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

