SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 162,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,461. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 30,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

