Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 351.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 526,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.93. 367,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,591,042. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

