Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter.

STC traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $911.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $44.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 9,200 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,771,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $288,254.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,300.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 67,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

