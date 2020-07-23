STMicroelectronics (STM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics (EPA: STM):

7/23/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €20.50 ($23.03) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €28.00 ($31.46) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €20.50 ($23.03) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €28.00 ($31.46) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €19.50 ($21.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €25.50 ($28.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €26.00 ($29.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA:STM traded up €0.24 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday, reaching €26.71 ($30.01). 2,421,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.67 and a 200-day moving average of €23.76.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

