Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.1% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $604,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48,721.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,901 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $194,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 519.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $196,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,913 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.85. 26,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,175. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

