Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.2% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 282,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,042. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

