Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $960,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 196,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

