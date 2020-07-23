Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 825,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,317,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,503,000 after buying an additional 361,785 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 301,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after buying an additional 296,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILPT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,990. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

