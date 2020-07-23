Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Hershey makes up approximately 2.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.94.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $6.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.