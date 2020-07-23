Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $4.01 on Thursday, hitting $144.69. 234,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,566. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

