Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Upgraded by BofA Securities to Buy

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

NOVA traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. 18,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $22.48.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

In other news, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $49,968.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 64,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,329.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,650 shares of company stock worth $128,479 and have sold 6,286,113 shares worth $99,315,536.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 812.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,013,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 640,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

