Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

NOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NOVA traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. 18,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,986. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $184,744.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,432 shares in the company, valued at $291,510.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Andrew bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,650 shares of company stock worth $128,479 and have sold 6,286,113 shares worth $99,315,536.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 175,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

