SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Barclays

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.80 to $5.10 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 113,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that SunPower will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $27,729.00. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in SunPower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

