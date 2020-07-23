Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $23.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.56.

RUN traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. 115,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $41.15.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $29,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,235,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,334,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 736,738 shares of company stock valued at $17,694,747. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

