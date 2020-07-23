Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,688 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $357,994,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $262,000,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $781.52.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $93.50 on Thursday, hitting $1,498.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,213,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,734,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $277.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,684.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,155.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $787.48. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

