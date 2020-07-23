Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share.
Shares of TMO traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $414.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,788. The firm has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $420.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.92.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.
Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.