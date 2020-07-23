Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $414.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,788. The firm has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $420.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

