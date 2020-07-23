Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 48,160 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

KO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 343,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,246,936. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $207.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

