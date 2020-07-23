Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,123. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

