Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Boeing by 515.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.11. The company had a trading volume of 462,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,824,164. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

