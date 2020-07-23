Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.88 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB stock traded up $3.95 on Thursday, reaching $148.25. 81,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,428. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

