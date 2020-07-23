Tower Bridge Advisors Has $22.91 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $22,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

BDX stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,155. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.89. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

