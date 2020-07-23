Tower Bridge Advisors Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

HON stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.79. The stock had a trading volume of 29,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

